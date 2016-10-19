Overmyer skips debate, then speaks

Sandusky County Sheriff Kyle Overmyer’s comments came after the two independent candidates hoping to replace him spent an hour fielding questions from students.

Overmyer complained the debate was at Townsend School in Erie County, saying it should have been in “your hometown, your home county that’s where you answer the questions.”

The debate, originally intended to be at Clyde High School, was moved to Townsend School in Margaretta Township because Overmyer’s estranged wife is a teacher at Clyde High School.

Portions of the Margaretta school district are in the county and some students who attended the debate will be voting in the sheriff’s race.

Overmyer apparently was unaware that portions of the school district are in Sandusky County when he spoke to TV24 (WNWO) reporter Marcus Espinoza after the debate.

“I feel that if you know if you’re going to do that, spread the word here and educate the people that actually vote for you and are taxpayers or the children of Sandusky County and you let them know it, you don’t go into some other county and do it," he said.

Despite his criminal indictment, and pending trial in March, Overmyer has not withdrawn from the race or canceled his re-election bid.

“People are supporting me about innocent until proven guilty, (they) know my character and know where I come from. I have a great family background of the community were all involved and I want to continue it that way," he told TV24.

Overmyer is accused of taking prescription medications from drop boxes at police stations and not properly disposing them. He’s also accused of misusing public funds.

He’s not letting his circumstances get to him, he told Espinoza.

“I’m still always going to be the same Kyle Overmyer. I’m not going to become bitter and I’m not going to become negative."

He could win

Both Jim Consolo, a retired captain and former detective with the sheriff’s office, and Chris Hilton, a lieutenant with the Perkins Township police and longtime county resident, said the Republican Party could deliver an election victory to Overmyer despite him being suspended and the criminal trial hanging over his head.

Watch Tuesday’s debate

As independent candidates they could split the opposition vote and loyal GOP voters in the county could give Overmyer the edge, they both acknowledged.

Exactly where the Republicn party stands with its support, or non-support, for Overmyer is unclear.

Party officials met last week and said they might limit the field of candidates to succeed Overmyer for the interim sheriff’s position until a successor is elected to just Republicans.

They also said they might open it up to any candidate.

Help Wanted: Interim sheriff

It’s unclear also what would happen if Overmyer is re-elected, although his suspension will continue despite the outcome at the polls.

For now, county Republicans are in charge of naming a successor to serve through the end of Overmyer’s current term, which expires at the end of the year.

But it’s not clear if that control would continue should Overmyer be re-elected, or if his ineligibility to serve would require a special election to pick a new sheriff. The issue could end up in court.

One question from a student at Tuesday’s debate was about the politics of the sheriff’s office. Both Consolo and Hilton said politics should not be considered or be a determining factor in who is named interim sheriff.

The debate was part of the Register’s In Schools Debates sponsored by BGSU Firelands College.

Splitsville for O-Team

Overmyer’s fall came about after he and his No.1 captain, former Detective Sean O’Connell, had a falling out.

O’Connell got wind that the county’s six police chiefs were inquiring about why Overmyer was picking up drugs from drop boxes at their police stations, which are provided so residents can safely dispose unused, unwanted or expired medications.

O’Connell, the sheriff’s evidence clerk at the time who would have been responsible for cataloguing the drugs when they were received, filed a report in August 2015 and gave it to Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt.

Stierwalt sat on the report for months, however, as did Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, both appearing intent on doing nothing about the complaint.

But that changed when the police chiefs complained and responded to inquiries from the Register about information the newspaper had received from a reliable source about the investigation of O’Connell.

Watch: Police chiefs say DeWine kiboshed Overmyer probe

O’Connell 1, Overmyer 0

Meanwhile, Overmyer filed a complaint against O’Connell in June, and an internal investigation by the Lorain County sheriff, acting as an independent agency, determined the detective leaked confidential files from the Heather Bogle homicide investigation and the names of targets and confidential sources in drug investigations.

That report was referred to Stierwalt in August to determine whether O’Connell should be charged criminally, but Stierwalt’s has sat on it since then after DeWine declined his request to act as a special prosecutor in order to decide.

It’s not clear if Stierwalt and DeWine are steering clear of filing any criminal charges against the detective because O’Connell will be a star witness against Overmyer when his case goes to trial in the spring, or if there is some other reason.

It’s also not clear if any criminal wrongdoing actually occurred, or what, if any, potential charges are being considered.

But DeWine has turned a blind eye to potential workplace misconduct or wrongdoing before, including not taking any actions to address O’Connell’s decisions in past criminal cases to rely on instinct rather than standard, professional investigatory standards and practices.

O’Connell allegedly ruled out potentential criminal suspects in at least three homicide investigations without interviewing suspects or following up leads, relying instead on his “gut.”

DeWine, through a spokesman, contends that is an acceptable practice; professional law enforcement officers who spoke to the Register said it’s not.

DeWine keeping it on the down low

Heather Bogle’s family bitterly complained that he refused to followup on their requests that he interview a person they believed was a suspect in her murder. O’Connell was suspended in June and he quit the sheriff’s office in September rather than be fired or face other disciplinary action for leaking the Bogle files and other information.

DeWine and his state crime lab, the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, have been in charge of the Bogle case since June but have not given the public any updates about whether anyone will ever be arrested. Bogle was killed April 10, 2015. Her body was found in the trunk of her car, brutally beaten and she had been shot twice.

DeWine’s team also has already alienated at least one member of Bogle’s family, who said their professionalism and practices are no better that the services the family received from O’Connell.

DeWine, himself, was accused of workplace misconduct, after he allegedly protected a longtime associate from a potential sexual harassment claim and attempted to have charges filed against the equal employment opportunity officer who was investigating the complaint.