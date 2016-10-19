No ID yet for slain woman despite tips, Ohio suspect's info

Marion County sheriff’s Lt. Christy Utley tells The Marion Star (http://ohne.ws/2erK2dR ) 10 to 15 tips came in, including that it might be a woman missing in Canada or one from California. Those didn’t match.

Authorities say jailed suspect Shawn Grate confessed to killing two women, including one around 2005 in Marion County. Investigators say Grate told them the magazine seller in her mid-20s was his first victim but doesn’t remember her name.

The body was found in 2007.

Grate has pleaded not guilty in two other killings. His attorneys haven’t returned calls.

