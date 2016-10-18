Cleveland Police: Man looking for scrap finds bag of human remains Associated Press • Today at 2:45 PM CLEVELAND (AP) — Police say a man looking for scrap in a vacant field in Cleveland found a bag containing human remains. Police say the remains were found Monday afternoon in the city’s St. Clair-Superior neighborhood. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner is expected to try to identify the remains and determine a cause of death. An investigation is ongoing. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.