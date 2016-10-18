Man overdoses while driving

Police found the man unresponsive behind the wheel of a Ford Focus. Paramedics administered Naloxone which revived him.

The man told police he had just started work as a pizza delivery driver when he shot up heroin. He told officers he did not remember anything after that and believes he might have overdosed.

Police in a review of the scene believe the driver jumped the curb at East Street, ran over a stop sign, drove across McPherson Highway at a very busy time of the day, jumped the curb and ended up in the grass between the highway shoulder and the cemetery drive.

A witness told officers she and a semi truck driver had to stop in the middle of the road to wait for the car to drift across.

There were no charges filed.

The investigation, however, continues as police wait for results of urine tests as well as drug analyses of the syringe and packaging.