6 officers fired over 137-shot barrage seek to get jobs back

The November 2012 chase began when officers mistook the sound of a backfiring vehicle for a gunshot. It ended in a 137-shot barrage that killed two unarmed black people in East Cleveland.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2edAQvY ) reports the arbitration process includes patrolman Michael Brelo, the only officer charged with a felony in the case. He was acquitted of manslaughter charges for firing the last 15 shots.

Thirteen officers fired shots. Six officers, including Brelo, were fired in January. A seventh officer retired before facing discipline.

The police union president vowed to fight the discipline and has described the firings as unprecedented and politically motivated.

