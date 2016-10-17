Four injured following crash

The Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Norwalk Post is investigating the two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday at 2:39 p.m.

Darren S. Sexton, 22, of Norwalk, was driving a 2014 Chevrolet Cruze southbound on Greenwich-Milan Townline Road. He failed to stop at a posted stop sign at the intersection of Townline Road 12 and was struck by Scott D. Halcomb, 51, of Attica who was driving a 2012 Ford Fusion westbound on Townline Road 12.

Sexton’s vehicle then drove off the southwest side of the roadway and struck a utility pole. Sexton and two passengers in his vehicle, Dustin T. Baatz, 28, of New London, and Danielle E. Oney, 18, of Shiloh were flown by medical helicopters from the scene to St. Vincent’s Hospital in Toledo with incapacitating injuries.

Halcomb was transported by North Central EMS to Fisher Titus Medical Center with non-incapacitating injuries. None of the passengers in Mr. Sexton’s vehicle were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. Mr. Halcomb was wearing a seatbelt.

Alcohol is not a suspected factor in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

Assisting agencies included Tri Community Fire Department, North Central EMS, Metro Health Lifeflight, Wilcox’s Towing, Jensen’s Towing, and Firelands Electric.