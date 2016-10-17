Man cursed at, assaulted Cedar Point police officer

Filipe Dusi, 26, was arrested and charged with assault and menacing a police officer, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, persistent disorderly conduct while intoxicated, criminal trespassing and marijuana possession.

Cedar Point police officer Travis Logan was called to Wicked Twister ride around 7:40 p.m. for a intoxicated man in line and noticed a man, later identified as Dusi, smelled of intoxicants and had glassy, bloodshot eyes.

Dusi refused identify himself and cursed at Officer Logan, who told Dusi he was being ejected from the park. Dusi then got into Officer Logan’s face and told him, “You’re a b**** and you won’t be doing s***,” Sandusky police officer Anthony Bath stated in the report.

Officer Logan stuck out his arms to create distance, but Dusi elbowed him in the face. The officer tried to place him in an arm bar to arrest Dusi, but he punched Officer Logan twice before running away and screaming he would kill the officer’s family, the report stated.

Logan pursued Dusi and radioed for assistance before Dusi was arrested near the Giant Wheel ride. Dusi reportedly had an cut on his left knee, but denied medical attention. Officer Logan suffered a minor cut to his lip.

Dusi continued to be aggressive and yell profanities at guests after his arrest. Later on, officers confiscated a marijuana cigar in a White Owl wrapper from Dusi’s pants pocket, according to the report.

He was taken to the Erie County Jail and is being held without bond.

