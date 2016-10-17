Man dies in motorcycle crash

David Burns Jr., 31, of Brunswick, was riding a 2009 Ducati motorcycle southbound on Gill Road just south of Ohio 163 when Ronald Landrum, 77, of Marblehead, failed to yield his 1999 Dodge Ram 1500 while turning into a private drive. The crash occurred at 3:57 p.m.

Burns was ejected from his motorcycle and both vehicles became disabled. Landrum was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.

Burns was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and was transported to Magruder Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, Port Clinton fire department and North Central EMS.