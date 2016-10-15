DeWine keeping it on down low?

The family of murder victim Heather Bogle recently revealed that O'Connell told a state investigator working the cold case that he never interviewed or collected any DNA evidence from a person the family told him was a prime suspect.

O’Connell told the state agent he had a “gut feeling” the person they believed might be responsible was innocent, according to Heather Bogle’s brother, who said the agent told him that’s what O’Connell said.

But eliminating a possible suspect based solely on a gut feeling is not how a proper investigation is done, said Charles Drago, a former police chief and senior law enforcement advisor to the governor of Florida.

There is no scenario he could think of in which an investigation is handled in such a manner, said Drago, who’s reviewed and investigated hundreds of police misconduct allegations.

“You do not eliminate someone just by instinct without properly eliminating them through investigation,” he said. “You do not dump a lead because you have a hunch. You just don't. You eliminate them through investigation.”

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, who took over the Bogle homicide investigation in June, declined to comment about whether it was improper for the detective to rule out a suspect based upon an un-tested hunch.

DeWine dodges, again

DeWine’s spokesman would not even confirm that’s what happened, and he refused to say whether the agency that investigated O’Connell was notified about it.

“We are not going to comment on the content of our interviews,” DeWine’s spokesman Dan Tierney said.

Tierney declined to say whether failing to interview a potential suspect was something that should be criminally investigated, and he would not answer questions about whether DeWine had an obligation to followup on it.

The Lorain County sheriff was selected in June to investigate O’Connell after he sent the entire confidential case file of the Bogle investigation to a personal friend, Lisa Mulholland, a caseworker for the county children’s services agency.

The nature of the relationship between O’Connell and Mulholland is not known, but she was not authorized to look at confidential police files.

DeWine, who has a history of improperly withholding public records, has refused to release the information O’Connell made public.

O’Connell also improperly leaked the names of targets in drug investigations and names of confidential informants, according to a report of the investigation from the Lorain County sheriff.

Leaking the information put the confidential sources at potential risk, the report said.

Waiting on Tom, again

The report was sent to Sandusky County Prosecutor Tom Stierwalt in August to determine if criminal charges should be filed against O’Connell. Stierwalt, citing a conflict, asked DeWine to serve as special prosecutor to decide, but DeWine refused.

Since then Stierwalt appears to be taking his time and shopping for a prosecutor, rather than simply handing the report over to the county court to find one.

Some have speculated he might be hoping to delay any decision until after next month’s election, given the longstanding working relationship between Stierwalt and O’Connell.

Stierwalt faces a spirited challenge in his re-election bid from Fremont attorney Tim Braun.

Tierney disputed an assertion that it is customary for agencies to share information. State agents routinely work with local agencies and do share information, however, so it’s unclear why Tierney denied that’s the case.

Drago said he did not know if DeWine was obligated to send newly discovered information from the Bogle investigation now that he’s in charge of the homicide probe.

“It depends what the context is, if they do not feel it is relevant to the parallel investigation,” Drago said.

But he was baffled by Tierney’s claim that agencies don’t communicate.

“They routinely share information,” he said.

Count on Mike

If O’Connell did fail to interview the person the Bogle family asked him to it wouldn’t be the first time he ruled out suspects based upon hunches, or for some other unknown reasons.

It also wouldn’t be the first time DeWine’s been involved.

O’Connell did not interview the sheriff’s deputies, jail guards and police officers who were at the county jail when Craig Burdine was killed. The officers and guards pulled Burdine from the back of a police cruiser and carried him inside the jail handcuffed and shackled, shocking him repeatedly with a Taser.

Burdine died just minutes after they dragged him inside.

The detective also failed to officially interview a sheriff’s deputy alleged to have tossed 21-year-old Lee Naus into a dumpster outside Bud’s Tavern in Fremont. Naus, who was passed out, was killed by the compactor of a trash truck a short time later after the dumpster was emptied.

In both cases, O’Connell acknowledged he’d had “off-the-record” chats with witnesses and/or potential suspects. It’s not clear, however, if he had the same kind of conversations with witnesses, suspects or potential suspects while he was leading the Bogle murder investigation.

In the last few years DeWine has conducted three grand jury investigations in the county looking at potential wrongdoing inside the Sandusky County sheriff’s office, including one investigating Burdine’s death.

In all three he failed to obtain any indictments.

The families of victims complained bitterly that DeWine whitewashed evidence to protect officers, and called few, if any, eyewitnesses to testify in front of those grand juries.

Wait forever

Heather Bogle was killed April 10, 2015. Her body was discovered in the trunk of her car brutally beaten. She’d been shot twice and her hair was cut back, nearly to the scalp.

O’Connell was among the first on the scene and initially did not want assistance from the state Bureau of Criminal investigation, according to law enforcement officers who were also there. They insisted, however, that the state crime lab be asked to assist.

The detective also initially told others while still on the scene he believed Bogle might have committed suicide, according to reliable law enforcement sources. It’s unknown what, if any evidence at the scene led him to surmise that.

Bogle’s family complained bitterly that the detective was failing to properly investigate and they asked the FBI for assistance, but the FBI declined to get involved.

The only documentation about the investigation ever released in the 18 months since she was killed are the confidential files O’Connell sent to Mullholland. It’s not clear if O’Connell wanted her to help him with the narrative in the report, or review what information he’d provided in it about the family’s complaints that he wasn’t following up leads.

O’Connell and Mulholland, who were “workout buddies,” have not returned calls seeking comment.

In some past public corruption investigations DeWine never made records available, denying the public access and and forcing reporters and others to rely on press releases from him with limited information to dismiss numerous criminal complaints and explain matters of serious public concern.