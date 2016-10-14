Q&A with Huron County prosecutor candidates

Current prosecutor Daivia Kasper (Democrat) is up against attorney James Joel Sitterly (Republican). Both spoke with the Register about why they're the best candidate for the job.

What are your qualifications and background?

Kasper: Daivia Kasper has been a prosecutor at the Huron County prosecutor's office for 17 years, and has been in law for over 20 after graduating from Case Western Reserve University.

“In 2015, I was voted into the elective position of prosecuting attorney to succeed retiring prosecutor Russ Leffler,” Kasper said.

She's handled numerous felony cases, and argued the state's case in felony jury trials. She also convicted Eric Carroll of manslaughter in the recent Norwalk homicide case.

Kasper served as a legal advisor for over 80 public officials and boards, and successfully defended county and township offices against lawsuits.

Sitterly: James Sitterly has practiced law for nearly 10 years and his practice handles criminal cases, domestic relations, custody matters and civil disputes. He served in the Huron County public defenders office from 2007 to 2012 and graduated from Cleveland State.

“Before I was an attorney, I was a small business owner and a heavy machinery operator. I also started a printed sportswear and graphic design business while in Seattle,” Sitterly said.

He's worked on cases in Huron County, but also surrounding counties and elsewhere in the state.

If elected, what changes and/or improvements would you make at the Prosecutor's Office and why?

Sitterly: “I believe the most immediate impact I will have as prosecutor is to coordinate (with) law enforcement agencies so that everyone is on the same page. This sounds so rudimentary, but I believe, based on the cases I have handled as a defense attorney, that lines of communication could vastly improve,” he said.

He also wants to implement a financial elder abuse program at the office. “Those seniors that are unable to care for themselves are also prime targets for exploitation and abuse. (These crimes) largely go unreported because many older family members are unwilling to report.”

He also wants to be more selective about prosecutor's office staff, citing high attorney turnover rates in recent years.

Kasper: Kasper cited an ever-increasingly case load for the prosecutor's office, from 387 adult felony cases in 2011 to 554 last year.

“I am committed to continuing operating the Office within its budget and with the current staffing levels. The assistant prosecutors and support staff are smart, dedicated, and insightful. We are looking for equipment, tools and processes to work more efficiently and to reduce redundancy, including improved, updated computer software and electronic hardware.”

She hopes to strengthen communication with law enforcement.

“Also, we are tracking more information so that we can identify trends, criminal recidivism and offenses by investigating agency. Analysis of this information will help determine whether certain crimes or locations need more intensive review, investigations and criminal prosecutions.”

What initiatives would you pursue to address the opiate epidemic and issues related to it?

Kasper: “Huron County and many counties in Ohio are staggering under the recent increase in toxic drug use and overdoses and struggling to find sufficient resources and effective tactics to address the opiate influx. This community has recognized that prosecution alone cannot turn the tide.”

She said incarceration is a critical tool, but, “the other important tools include education, treatment, rehabilitation, and employment,” she said. “I will continue to emphasize the importance of sharing knowledge, information, and education for our community to prevent a first time user just as much as to prevent a repeat offender.”

“In-patient facilities, locked-down facilities, and out-patient facilities and programs for those who are sober and working on employment matters and life skills are all needed. Programs are not one size fits all and what works for one addict may not be effective for another.”

Sittterly: “The primary responsibility of the prosecutor's office is to protect the citizens of that county. If that means a sentencing recommendation of incarceration over community treatment, then that is just what it has to be. The problem with programs addressing opiates are that the drug dealers have been customizing heroin with fentanyl and elephant tranquilizer to make it more addictive, so (users) become much more resistant to heroin treatment.”

“One option for a prosecutor to more quickly address drug habits are to handle preliminary hearings at the municipal court level before they arrive in felony court. That currently does not happen. (That initiative may be a benefit) because the prosecutor's office would be able to address a defendant's drug habit much quicker. The longer a defendant's drug habit exists, (incarceration) just looks more and more like the right answer for both the county citizens as well as the defendant.”

Why should voters choose you over your opponent?

Sitterly: “I have more experience than my opponent actually administrating an office. I have maintained an office as early as 2008 and a second office since 2012. This extensive practice gives me a greater global perspective with not only the criminal aspect of the prosecutor's office, but with the civil division as well.”

“Speed. I have a client who is waiting for the state to return property that resulted from dismissed charges. My client had charges dismissed in July 2015. After waiting for months, I sent a letter to my opponent in April requesting the return of firearms impounded during the arrest. I am still waiting for a response either way.”

“I believe my appellate court experience will also be critical for the prosecutor's office, especially in the James Parsons case. My opponent has had two appeals in that matter already dismissed for her failure to follow the law. I have succeeded in reversing several cases over the years.”

Kasper: “I have been a prosecutor longer than my opponent has been a licensed lawyer.

I have years of experience prosecuting adult felony cases on behalf of the people of the State of Ohio including felony jury trials (and) hundreds of hearings in the trial court and the court of appeals. My opponent has no experience prosecuting felony cases.

“I have experience supervising a staff of almost a dozen employees, including assistant prosecutors, investigator, support staff, and advocates for victims and witnesses; and operating within a budget of over a half million dollars. I have the vision and know-how to make this Office a dynamic driving force for justice for the community, reaching students, seniors, families and businesses.

“I have worked for the county and folks of this community for 17 years to protect and promote their interests and safety and to seek justice on their behalf. I take that obligation and responsibility seriously. I am dedicated to protecting the residents of Huron County, promoting a strong community, and providing smart and effective prosecution.”

What do you see as your biggest challenge?

Kasper: Kasper said the biggest challenge is “effectively using the power of the office to protect the people and the community, drive down criminal activity, and secure justice for victims of crime.”

She said she will “bring the powerful tools of a strong work ethic, high standards, commitment to professionalism and diligence; I bring years of experience and comprehensive skills to prosecute criminals...reduce repeat offenders, and serve the public good. I am certain that as Prosecuting Attorney I can make a difference so that Huron County can see positive change in the years ahead and enjoy a safer stronger community.

“I want the residents of Huron County to know that I want this job, I can do this job, and I am asking for their vote this election.”

Sitterly: “The biggest challenge I believe I will have in 2017 onward are the deluge of drug cases. (Recent cases) involving heroin being cut with carfentanil, a synthetic opioid, are becoming more prevalent. Last week, the DEA issued a service announcement about how dangerous carfentanil is and how similar it resembles (other drugs). Increased use of this drug will result in additional criminal charges because of its addictiveness. I believe those charged will be returning to court even more now than we've previously seen as they fight their addiction. The challenge will be to prosecute this expected increase in caseload while both making the sentencing tougher, and doing so with the current budget.