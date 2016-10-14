Case dismissed, inmate released due to bad search warrant

Steve Hanson, 41, and Tom Hanson, 42, were each charged with multiple felonies in 2014 after a police raid turned up several dozen prescription painkillers in Tom's Richmond Circle home.

Last month, a judge determined that raid was prefaced on an “invalid search warrant.”

The judge's decision came after Steve's public defender discovered crucial information Perkins police Detective Joe Rotuno omitted from an affidavit asking the search warrant be granted.

And later — after the brothers were indicted — that same information was never presented as exculpatory evidence in court.

Steve's case was dropped as a result, and Tom was released from prison in August after serving 11 months.

Steve told the Register he now plans to file a lawsuit.

“They put me in jail for four months for nothing at all. I didn't get to see my daughter. I was facing 13 years in prison,” Steve Hanson said.

Steve says his brother, Tom, would've served out the remainder of his prison sentence had Steve's attorney not pursued the matter.

Perkins police, meanwhile, say they've learned from the incident and will handle certain aspects of drug investigations differently as a result.

Invalid warrant

On Sept. 12, 2014, police were conducting surveillance on Tom's Richmond Circle home after receiving reports of suspected drug activity.

Officers stopped a vehicle leaving the house, being driven by a now-27-year-old Norwalk man. He was in possession of pills and told police he'd acquired them from Tom Hanson.

That same day, Rotuno used the man as a criminal informant and sent him back to the house to purchase pills. The buy was successful, but the man allegedly squirreled away one of the Opana pills and tried to keep it for himself.

Police uncovered his actions that day, but put that information in a separate police report and didn't file charges against him until nearly a year later, according to documents.

Investigators went on to use the man for additional drug buys from Hanson, and it was the accumulation of that work that led Rotuno to file an affidavit, asking for a search warrant to raid the home.

In the affidavit, Rotuno improperly omitted the fact that his informant tried to take a pill and tamper with evidence, according to court documents. He went on to say the informant was reliable, despite never having worked with him prior to the case and knowing he tried to conceal evidence from investigators.

That information is considered exculpatory evidence and must be disclosed, documents stated.

But as the Hansons' cases made their way through common pleas court, those details were still not brought forward.

Rotuno later said he informed the prosecutor's office of the informant's actions, but an Erie County assistant prosecutor maintained Rotuno never told her.

Tom Hanson pleaded guilty and was convicted in July 2015. Charges against the criminal informant — for hiding away the Opana pill nearly a year prior — were filed less than a month after Hanson was convicted, municipal court records state.

After some digging, Steve's public defender, Jeff Whitacre, learned about those charges and the informant's alleged actions.

Whitacre filed a motion with the court earlier this year, asking the prosecution and police to disclose any exculpatory evidence, including the information about the informant.

Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone granted that motion, and in July, prosecutors dismissed the case altogether.

Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar said his department will handle particular interactions with criminal informants differently in the future.

“It's a valuable lesson and it definitely makes us better,” Klamar said.

Rotuno told the chief he never included the information about the informant in his affidavit to protect the informant's identity.

Rotuno also said he'd never caught an informant concealing narcotics during a drug buy prior to this case, according to Klamar. As a result, there wasn't established protocol as to how to proceed with a search warrant when an informant was found to have tampered with evidence.

“The prosecutor's office said going forward, if this happens again, to immediately cease using that (criminal informant),” Klamar said.

Rotuno is not facing any discipline, and Klamar said it appeared Rotuno did not violate departmental policy.

Klamar said Hanson's case was ultimately thrown out due to a “technicality.”

“(The Hansons are) not going to get the narcotics back that we seized and we still got the narcotics off the streets. A message was still sent and the drugs were taken away,” Klamar said.

Steve Hanson, meanwhile, says he's pursuing a lawsuit against Perkins police, but that lawsuit has yet to be filed.

“The detective is supposed to protect and serve, not harass,” Steve told the Register after his charges were dismissed.

“It's not about suing, it's not about getting money, it's about justice. How many other people has this happened to? I think it's a big issue,” Steve said.