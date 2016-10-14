Case dimissed of suspect in cousin's shooting

Renisha Arrington, 33, 500 block W. Monroe St., was released from jail Aug. 19 after serving roughly six months behind bars on allegations of complicity to attempted murder and other crimes.

On Dec. 15, two men stormed the Central Avenue home of Arrington's cousin, Janel Koch, and stole a box that belonged to Arrington containing $20,000 in cash.

The haul reportedly came from a $500,000 casino heist in Detroit a few weeks prior. Local officials never said how Arrington came to be in possession of it, but FBI agents traveled to Sandusky last year to investigate the connection.

Police said Arrington almost immediately suspected Koch as the one behind the cash robbery. Arrington then recruited others to reclaim the cash from her cousin.

Two days later, Onaje Kelly, 20, 1800 block Third St., entered Koch's home, demanded the money back and shot her in the chest.

Arrington, Koch, Kelly and eight others were indicted for their roles in either the original robbery plot or the subsequent shooting.

And while the others' cases are still making their way through the Erie County Court of Common Pleas (or have already concluded), Arrington's case was dismissed back in August.

Arrington's attorney, Matthew Kishman, asked common pleas Judge Tygh Tone to toss the case out due to essentially two issues: Arrington's right to discovery (the opportunity to review evidence against her) and her right to a speedy trial.

Prosecutors said they'd turned over all their discovery materials at one point, but then continued turning over additional materials after that date, Kishman argued.

Tone ultimately sided with Kishman's position and dismissed the case.

“An enormous amount of discovery was provided to the defendant only five days before the (set) trial date. In fact, important evidence was not disclosed until after (that original) trial date,” Tone stated in court documents.

Further, Tone said the state took too long in prosecuting Arrington's case, and went over the usual 90-day limit.

“Ninety-three days must be attributed to the defendant's speedy trial time. While the state is only out of time by three days, nevertheless this court has no choice but to dismiss the charges,” documents stated.

Erie County prosecutor Kevin Baxter says he disagrees with Tone's decision and is now appealing the dismissal to the Sixth District Court of Appeals.

“Discovery is a dynamic process. There was ongoing evidence we were getting from police during that time. To suggest that you've got to have all your discovery complete — sometimes it takes a long time to go through,” Baxter said.

He noted that discovery in the 10 other cases was coming through at the same time Arrington's was.

“There are all kinds of wheels at work in these cases and you need to work through that process,” Baxter said. “We think this is something the Court of Appeals can have a different view on.”

In the meantime, Arrington remains free from the Erie County jail.

Koch's case is still in the process of being adjudicated, and she has since recovered from the gunshot wound to her chest.

Kelly, the gunman, was sentenced last month to 12 years in prison for shooting Koch, court documents stated.

Amy Matos, 35, of Wayne Street, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor obstruction, and Lee Smith, 42, Madison Street, was sentenced to a month for receiving stolen property.

The cases of six others allegedly involved — Fred Collins Jr., Charles Gibbs, Jonteal Cherry, Maleek Aaron, Katravion Alexander, David Wells — remain pending in common pleas court.