Ohio crime agency to handle probe of fatal police shooting

Jill Del Greco, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General’s Office, says she can’t provide any information about Monday’s shooting Monday in Westlake, including where the Airsoft-type pistol was found or whether the suspect brandished it.

Del Greco says Westlake asked the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to step in.

Westlake police have said two officers fired rounds at 25-year-old Jordan Desnoyers after he fled a robbery at a CVS Pharmacy and crashed into a cruiser at an intersection.

Police say Desnoyers might be a suspect in three other robberies of pain pills at CVS stores.

The officers who fired rounds haven’t been identified.