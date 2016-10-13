Blacktop scammers arrested

Wesley Bullins, 40, of Elyria, and Garland Nichols, 56, of Urbana, are both behind bars on two felony counts of theft from the elderly.

The pair intentionally targeted older folks and those with dementia in their paving scams, according to Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver.

Bullins and Nichols allegedly charged multiple residents exorbitant fees in exchange for shoddy blacktop jobs.

On Wednesday, a Fox Road couple called deputies to report that they, too, had fallen victim to the pair's scam.

The resident paid Bullins and Nichols $17,000 for a driveway, but deputies discovered it was comprised of only millings, which is normally used as gravel or as a base for a proper driveway.

“It's not blacktop. They were advertising a whole different quality of work than what (the residents) actually received,” Oliver said.

Deputies have been informed of four other similar incidents at different local residences.

The pair allegedly pulled the same scam at yet another home on Cleveland Road September 27. The resident there had already paid the men $1,400 for her “driveway,” but Bullins allegedly returned to the home Wednesday, demanding even more money.

Said Oliver: “They've been staying here over the summer at various hotels and we believe they are here (in this area) to do these types of scams.”

“There's a common theme between these job sites. It starts with a price, becomes more expensive as they're doing the work, then they demand more money and go back and harass people,” he said.

Bullins and Nichols are now behind bars for the Fox Road and Cleveland Road incidents. Deputies plan to present the other cases to an upcoming grand jury.

When questioned, the duo reportedly admitted to their actions.

They also admitted they were targeting the elderly, according to Oliver.

Deputies believe the men scammed more than just the six residents they're already aware of.

They're asking anyone who believes they or a relative fell victim to the alleged crimes to contact 419-627-7553.