Teen heading to adult prison in slaying following fistfight

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2dULt5y ) the plea agreement in the killing of Jeremiah Harper also includes a sentence of more than 15 years behind bars in adult prison for the boy, who’s now 17.

Prosecutors say the teens met on the afternoon of Dec. 14 for a fight that was arranged on social media. Video of the altercation shows Harper and one of the suspect’s friends squaring off and fighting before five shots ring out. Harper was shot twice in the chest and died at a hospital.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com