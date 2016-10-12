No injuries in school bus crash

No one was injured during the crash, according to a news release from the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools bus struck a car at the intersection of Ohio 163 and Stange Road at about 7:30 a.m. in Benton Township.

Bus driver Sharon Kreiger, 52, was cited with a improper turn at an intersection following the incident, according to the release.

Kreiger was driving the bus eastbound on Ohio 163 when she turned north onto Stange Road. As the bus turned, it struck a car stopped at the intersection. The car was pushed back and sustained front end damage. Its driver, a 17-year-old boy, wasn’t injured during the crash.

“At the end of the day we’re thankful no one was hurt; that’s the main thing,” said Guy Parmigian, superintendent for Benton-Carroll-Salem Schools. “We got the kids to school about 30 minutes later on another bus. We called each of their parents, too.”

The district provided students with a free breakfast upon their arrival to school.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Harris-Elmore Fire and EMS departments, responded to the scene. Terry’s Towing was used to haul the damaged vehicle away.

