DeWine passes on O'Connell, again

"A BCI agent told me Sean O'Connell never formally interviewed (the person) because he had 'a gut feeling (this person) was innocent,'" Josh Feasel, Heather Bogle's brother, told the Register.

Reliable sources in the law enforcement community have told the Register a family long suspected of drug trafficking might be related to at least one potential suspect.

BCI, the state Bureau of Criminal Investigation under the direction of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine, took over the investigation June 23 after O'Connell was suspended.

DeWine refused comment.

His spokesman, Dan Tierney, said the AG's office is not investigating why O'Connell wrote off the suspect due to a "gut feeling," which professional investigators say is not a proper way to rule out a homicide suspect.

"Cold case investigations provide an opportunity to provide fresh eyes to an investigation and pursue leads not fully explored by the original investigators," Tierney said.

But he declined to say why those leads were not fully explored and said the AG's office would not be looking into that.

The Lorain County Sheriff's Office conducted the independent investigation of O'Connell's mishandling of the Bogle case, but these allegations were not part of that probe.

"(They) may not have looked at this particular allegation," Tierney said. "But given they were asked to look at allegations regarding O'Connell's conduct in the Bogle investigation they would retain jurisdiction over this allegation as well."

Tierney refused to say whether BCI or DeWine forwarded the allegations to the Lorain County Sheriff's Office for review. He also refused to say whether the BCI agent questioned O'Connell further given that the "gut feeling" explanation falls far below professional standards.

O'Connell has a history of not interviewing potential suspects during criminal investigations.

In 1999 he failed to officially interview a sheriff's deputy who was alleged to have been involved in the death of 21-year-old Lee Naus, who was killed by the compactor of a trash truck after being tossed into a dumpster.

In 2007 O'Connell failed to interview any of the officers and jail guards who were on duty when Craig Burdine, an inmate, was killed inside the Sandusky County jail. Six years later DeWine agreed to investigate Burdine's death but didn't hold O'Connell accountable at that time as to why he didn't interview crucial witnesses.