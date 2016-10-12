Death case baffles deputies 41 years later

But who she was and how she died remain a mystery.

The woman’s body, found floating off the banks of a Salem Township Creek, was discovered by two hunters on Oct. 22, 1975. She was buried in March 1976 after a fruitless five-month investigation.

The FBI, working in tandem with the sheriff’s office, has a renewed interest in the case thanks to advancements in forensic technology. The agencies recently released a composite image of what the woman looked like in 1975 to generate new leads.

Ottawa County Det. Sgt. Amy Gloor said they received 11 tips so far, but none of the leads panned out. She encouraged anyone with information to call her at the sheriff’s office at 419-734-4404.

Investigators have a backup plan if the tip lines run dry.

They plan to exhume the body, if necessary, to extract a DNA sample. This specimen could be compared to other samples in missing person databases to help identify her.

Idle investigation

Agents pieced together bits of information from the cold case file to determine the woman's height, weight, and other characteristics for the composite image.

The Register recently reviewed the 41-year-old file to discover how investigators tried to solve this mystery all those years ago.

It’s clear the death immediately baffled deputies in 1975. The woman was likely dead for at least 48 hours when her nude body was discovered in the water near Mud Creek Road.

Investigators searched the area for a car, clothing and any other potential evidence. Nothing was found.

Was she killed and dumped there? Did she have an accident? Did she commit suicide?

These are some of the questions investigators are still asking themselves, and they aren’t ruling anything out.

“There were no obvious signs of foul play, but the situation was suspicious given the body’s location and condition,” Gloor said.

Missing person databases didn’t exist in 1975. The sheriff’s office had to reach out to agencies across the state, including those in Sandusky and Huron, to ask about missing women.

But no missing persons reports from those departments matched the description of this woman.

Deputies turned to newspapers and TV stations to blast the story across the country. It generated a handful of tips, but those leads were exhausted, too.

“There wasn’t a lot more they could do back then,” Gloor said.

The autopsy, meanwhile, was inconclusive, clouding the mystery further.

The frustrating investigation resulted in a cluttered case file. It contains a mishmash of handwritten notes, photos and poorly-constructed reports that overlook or neglect key details. This includes lists of items and locations without any context or follow up.

The original investigation ended in March 1976 when the woman was buried in an unmarked grave. Little was done during the next 40 years to solve the case.

Renewed efforts

Gloor said the file organization made it difficult for investigators to piece the story together in 2016. She hopes the joint sheriff-FBI investigation can finally solve the case.

“Our first goal is to identify her,” Gloor said. “Once we do that, I think everything else will fall into place. We could maybe learn who she was last with in 1975.”

Authorities introduced new information during an Oct. 4 news conference. The composite image, and a picture of a unique ring worn by the unidentified woman, were shown to the public for the first time.

Additionally, the FBI will place billboards with the woman’s image and ring across Ottawa and Lucas counties to hopefully generate new leads.

“It’s great to have extra people looking into this case,” Gloor said. “We couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Sheriff Steve Levorchick said the case haunts many in the sheriff’s office, especially since the woman remains in an unmarked grave.

"No one deserves that," Levorchick said. "We'd love to have help from the public to identify her."

Do you know this woman?

• White female found dead in 1975

• Height: 5-foot-4-inches

• Age: between 20 and 30 years old

• Weight: about 145 pounds

• Hair: medium length brown and red

• Eyes: brown

• Teeth: poor dental health

• Other: found wearing a love knot ring

Call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 419-734-4404 or the FBI at 419-243-6122 with any information.

