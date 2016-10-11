Sandusky County Drug Task force charge three

Law enforcement charged Bobbie Jo Durst for child endangering and tampering with evidence; Alex Palyshka with child endangering and Silas Renfro for one count child endangering,according to a press release.

All three were booked into the Sandusky County Jail until arraignment.

The task force executed search warrants at various times last week at 502 Race St., 1015 N. Main St., and 1031 South St. During these searches they seized suspected heroin, methamphetamine and crack cocaine. They also found drug paraphernalia and $2,000 in cash, according to the report.

The investigations will be presented to a grand jury and further charges are possible.

Phone calls and emails to the Drug Task Force were not returned.