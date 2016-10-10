Man's arm sliced after car crash

Police said Ronald Malone, 29, of the 1500 block of Columbus Ave., will be charged for the incident, but those charges have not yet been decided.

He sustained a serious slash wound to the arm and was treated at Firelands Regional Medical Center following the crash.

Shortly before 11 a.m., an AM/PM Taxi driver picked up Malone and two other passengers from the Knight's Inn on Cleveland Road.

“Malone was highly intoxicated. We understand that he was being combative in the taxi and acting very disorderly, to the point where he was distracting the driver,” Wichman said.

The driver was forced to make an abrupt stop in the 1000 block of Columbus Ave. in order to avoid rear-ended a car in front of it. That abrupt stop, however, caused another vehicle to collide with the back of the taxi.

“Malone was making threats to the taxi driver and taking aggression out on him. After the accident happened, Malone jumped out of the vehicle, took his shirt off and went after the driver,” Wichman said.

The driver pulled out a pocket knife in self-defense, police said. He was holding it in his left hand when Malone swung at him with his right hand.

Malone's arm caught the blade of the knife, and he sliced himself in the process, police said.

That version of events was corroborated by witnesses at the scene, as well as the taxi driver.

“His forearm was lacerated by the blade,” Wichman said. The injury was significant in size and bled heavily.

The taxi driver, meanwhile, sustained some swelling to the cheek as a result of Malone's blow.

As of Monday afternoon, Malone was still being treated at the hospital.

Police expect to charge him soon.