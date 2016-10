“Triad brings together law enforcement, support services and senior citizens in one location where information can be shared among the groups,” Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar said. “Seniors can learn about services that are available to them, and they will have the chance to hear from our speaker about crimes against the elderly. There will be door prizes and a provided lunch.”

Anyone interested in going, or for people with questions, contact the department at 419-627-0824.