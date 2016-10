The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office says 33-year-old Tiffany Montgomery and her daughter Kionna Hayward were struck Saturday evening in Garfield Heights and died after being taken to hospitals.

A 53-year-old Cleveland man was driving the car involved in the crash, but police haven’t said whether he’ll face charges. Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The wreck remains under investigation.