Two arrested in Perkins Twp. robbery

Walter Paxton, 21, and Tyrice Rushin, 20, both of the 2000 block of Foxborough Circle, were each jailed on a first-degree felony count of aggravated robbery.

A 23-year-old Cedar Point employee told police Paxton and Rushin invited him over to their place to hang out at about midnight. The man said he knew the pair from work, but both were fired earlier this season. All three originally hailed from Flint.

After the man arrived, Paxton and Rushin hopped in his car. A few moments later, an unidentified suspect approached his window, brandished a handgun and put the muzzle against his chest, according to a Perkins police report.

The gunman said “he knew (the man) was a server and had money” from tips, the report stated.

At that point, the gunman ordered him to empty his pockets, and Paxton and Rushin began digging through his bag, according to police. The pair allegedly stole his smartphone and laptop before exiting the car.

The man later realized his vehicle title was missing, and said the duo also rummaged through his glove box.

The alleged victim identified Paxton and Rushin in a photo line-up, and both were arrested overnight.

When questioned, Paxton said he'd been in his apartment the entire evening and that “he just got out of jail and was not trying to go back.” Rushin claimed they both went to the store, but wasn't able to definitively pinpoint the time of that trip.

The third suspect has yet to be identified.

Paxton and Rushin were taken to the Erie County jail, where they each remain in lieu of $100,000 bond.