Sheriff: Paving company scammers targeting the elderly

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth is warning residents of the ongoing scam and asking them to be wary of unsolicited asphalt work.

Four incidents have been reported thus far: Residences on Frailey Road, Strecker Road, Bryan Road and Cleveland Road East have all been targeted in the last month or two.

In at least two of those occurrences, the alleged victims have dementia and are over the age of 70.

The alleged scam includes a construction worker showing up at a rural home where older folks reside. He reportedly offers a cheap price to pave the driveway with asphalt, then later returns, and demands much more than originally agreed upon.

Sigsworth said the paving jobs are done poorly, and likely won't last through the winter.

“Once the work is completed—in many cases in a substandard fashion—it is not uncommon for the company representative to pressure the elderly complainant into paying more money than was originally agreed upon — in some cases tens of thousands of dollars more,” Sigsworth said.

A “finished” driveway on Cleveland Road East was described as “consisting only of asphalt grindings (millings), making (it) extremely soft and pliable,” according to a deputy's report.

Another driveway on Frailey Road was described as:

“Approximately two to three inches of asphalt on top of existing gravel without any proper preparation. The driveway was uneven in parts, the edges were crooked and uneven, and several areas on the side had large pieces of asphalt laying in the grass which was not cleaned up properly,” another report stated.

In one instance, the workers quoted a man in the early stages of dementia for $29,000. They later tried to ask for $10,000 more. The man agreed with pay $18,000, but managed to stop his checks in time after he realized it was a scam.

In another instance, a woman called deputies after a man came to her house, telling her to fork over $14,000.

She began crying because she didn't have the funds.

She told deputies the workers received permission to pave the driveway from her husband, who also has dementia. Her husband said he was told the work would only cost $6.

Sigsworth said the scammers are forceful in their demands for payment, and try to get residents to pay up quickly, before they have time to realize what's occurred.

Anyone who's encountered these potential scammers is being asked to contact authorities.

“We ask that anyone who is approached by an individual offering to pave a driveway be extremely wary of that offer without first checking with a trusted friend or relative, the Better Business Bureau, or an attorney,” Sigsworth said.

“We would also suggest that any resident wishing to have his/her driveway paved should contact local, reputable paving companies with suitable references for quotes prior to having the work performed.”

Erie County detectives can be reached at 419-627-7553.