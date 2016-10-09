1934 truck burns on George Street

Sandusky firefighters were called to the 2000 block of George Street at about 8:35 p.m. after a 1934 truck of an unknown model caught fire.

The truck was parked inside a metal storage building containing multiple old cars, as well as miscellaneous vehicle parts and pieces.

“When (firefighters) got there, there was a large amount of smoke coming from the overhead doors and a visible fire inside the building,” said Sandusky fire Capt. Jim Green.

Firefighters managed to squelch the flames, and the building itself escaped relatively unscathed.

“The inside of the building didn't sustain any large amount of fire damage — it was mostly smoke (damage) on the ceiling and walls,” Green said.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined and the blaze remains under investigation.

It didn't appear anyone was inside the building at the time the fire broke out.

“The owner showed up and said they'd been scrapping the vehicle of parts,” Green said.

The fire was ultimately contained to the 1934 truck and miscellaneous car pieces.