Robbery, shootout suspect leads Perkins police on chase

The FBI remains on the hunt for Todd Keith, who allegedly robbed a store in Tiffin Friday morning after leaving Erie County. He's also a suspect in two bank robberies in Michigan.

The FBI says he should be considered armed and dangerous.

They contacted Perkins police at about 1:30 a.m. Friday after they learned Keith was at a local hotel.

“He was here behind the Comfort Inn on Milan Road. The FBI called us and said they wanted to get this guy stopped,” Perkins police Chief Ken Klamar said.

Perkins police headed to the scene and arrived to find an unmarked FBI vehicle already in the parking lot.

Keith was reportedly in a stolen 2010 Lexus, which then peeled out of the lot.

The Lexus headed north on U.S. 250, then merged west onto Ohio 2.

Perkins police gave chase, but the Lexus had a notable head start. By the time the officer made it onto Ohio 2, Keith had already reached the Columbus Avenue overpass, Klamar said.

“He had a considerable distance on (our officer) and the Lexus was considerably faster than the cruiser,” Klamar said. “We continued as long as we could — the speeds were entirely unsafe to keep going.”

Roughly nine hours later, at about 10 a.m., a tobacco shop in Tiffin was robbed. The Tiffin-Advertiser Tribune reported that Keith is the suspect in that incident.

Authorities believe he traveled to Tiffin sometime after leaving Perkins Township.

He is reportedly on the run after the two Michigan robberies and a subsequent shootout. The robberies occurred Sept. 30 and Oct. 3 in the Ypsilanti area.

The FBI believes Keith is now heading for Indiana, according to Indianapolis's Fox 59.

Klamar said officials don't know why he stopped in Perkins Township.