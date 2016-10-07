Mick trial entering final stages

Judge Roger Binette is reading through the jury’s instructions, and reminded jurors that the burden of proof rests entirely with the prosecution.

“The defendant does not have to cross examine witnesses, (call witnesses), challenge the state's evidence...make opening statements or closing arguments. You can't hold it against the defendant if he doesn't choose to do those things,” Binette told the jury.

This speaks directly to the ongoing legal disputes in this trial. Defense attorney Bailey has refused to participate and did not partake in any of those various proceedings.

8:50 a.m.

SANDUSKY — Day four of the Richard Mick trial has commenced.

Assistant Erie County prosecutor Aaron Lindsey is making his closing arguments to the jury.

He’s recapping the alleged victims’ testimony from yesterday.

“This trial has been about courage, the courage of four young adults to come forward and share their inner demons. They came into this court and told you want happened at the hands of the defendant,” Lindsey said.

Yesterday, defense attorney K. Ronald Bailey was held in contempt of court for refusing to participate.

Read coverage from yesterday’s proceedings