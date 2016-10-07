Belllevue Mayor: Show respect while in park

The city has received many complaints about kids harassing people in Robert Peters Athletic Field.

“We have some children who have no respect for property or other people’s rights. I went there to see for myself and found we have a bigger problem than I ever thought,” said Mayor Kevin Strecker. “We have families there, that is what the park is for —not for loitering, underage smoking, obscene comments or actions.”

Strecker tried to talk to the kids while he was at the park only to have a kid challenge him, asking him what he was going to do about it.

It is not fair to the nearby homeowners who cannot sit on their porches or use their yards in peace, he said.

“It is our job to take that park back,” he said.

Strecker said he will be spending more time there. He asked police to check the park whenever they had time.

The mayor gave his cell phone number to neighboring homeowners.

“The park has so many memories to many people. It is a neighborhood park. You should be able to take your children there and be safe,” Strecker said. “Right now that is not the case and we need to correct that. We owe it to the people.”