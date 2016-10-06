Pastor sex abuse trial resumes

The trial for Richard Mick is swiftly progressing forward. This is, in part, due to the defense not participating.

Thus far, five have testified

•A man, now 22, who alleged Mick inappropriately touched him in a bathroom at the Lighthouse Baptist Church when he was 8 or 9. He said it occurred three or four times.

•A woman, now 22, who alleged Mick forced her to perform a sex act on him and raped her when she was between 5 and 8 years old.

•A different Sandusky pastor, who said the now-22-year-old man came to him for advice before he disclosed the alleged abuse to police.

•A woman, now 30, who was the original complainant in a sex case against Mick in 2012. That case was previously dropped by the prosecution due to lack of evidence. She alleged Mick raped her twice when she was a child. The second incident occurred when she was 14 or 15.

•Sandusky police Detective Ken Nixon, who investigated the cases. He discussed his probe into the allegations and summarized when each alleged victim came forward to police.

There is now a break in the action. A fourth victim, now a teenager, leveled accusations against Mick in July, alleging he inappropriately touched him on multiple occasions. The teen is expected to take the stand next.

Bailey has not cross-examined any of the witnesses. Each time he's given the opportunity, he offers a similar comment:

“For the reasons stated before, I cannot be effective and will not be participating.”

A contempt hearing for Bailey is expected to be held after today’s proceedings.

UPDATE 10:43 a.m.

The second alleged victim in the case has concluded testimony. She said Mick raped her outside the church at their old location on Milan Road when she was 6-8 years old. She said he also forced her to perform a sex act on him.

UPDATE 10:30 a.m.

The first alleged victim has concluded testifying. He described three or four incidents in which Mick allegedly touched him in the bathroom at Lighthouse Baptist Church. He was 8 or 9 years old at the time.

A pastor at St. Stephens also testified, saying the young man came to him for advice shortly before he disclosed the abuse a few years ago. The pastor said he encouraged the boy to talk to his mother and police.

A second alleged victim has now taken the stand. She will testify shortly.

UPDATE 10:05 a.m.

Erie County assistant prosecutor Aaron Lindsey just made opening statements to the jury. He outlined the allegations against Richard Mick and summarized the individual acts of abuse he allegedly engaged in with multiple children.

Bailey again said he wasn’t participating and passed on his opportunity to make opening statements.

The first witness — an alleged victim of Mick’s — has just taken the stand.

UPDATE 10 a.m.

Judge Binette has ordered the trial to proceed, citing a laundry list of delays and other motions filed by Bailey over the past year.

“This court finds the mistrial would be an extreme remedy (and) the court does not find it proper,” Binette said.

The judge said contempt proceedings will occur after the trial today. This likely means K. Ronald Bailey will be held in contempt of court for his actions.

9:25 a.m.

A judge is expected to make a decision soon as to how the Richard Mick sex abuse trial will proceed.

The prosecution and defense team argued their respective opinions just now before Judge Roger Binette at the Erie County Court of Common Pleas.

The defense asked the judge to declare a mistrial, two days after lead attorney K. Ronald Bailey said he would not be participating in trial proceedings. It remains unseen if he’ll be held in contempt of court.

The prosecution is arguing for the case to go forward and said the jury picked Tuesday was fairly chosen. They argued that Bailey was indeed acting as effective counsel in the case — although he’s “not participating”, he still filed motions and conferred with the judge over the past two days while trial was already underway, they argued.