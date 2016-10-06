New K-9 training with sheriff's office

K-9 Diesel replaces Nero, the previous K-9, who died in July battling cancer. Nero was a 6-year-old Belgian malinois who worked up until his death. He partnered with Deputy Marc Nye on drug calls, vehicle searches, and community outreach.

“We’ll never be able to replace Nero,” Sheriff Steve Levorchick said. “But in terms of his demeanor, Diesel is probably the closest we could find like Nero. I think he’s going to be a great fit.”

Diesel is a black German Shepard. The dog, along with his training with Nye, cost $12,000.

But the taxpayers won’t have to shoulder this cost thanks to FirstEnergy. The company offered to cover the entire bill for the sheriff’s office as a public service.

Levorchick said he appreciated the assist, and that he’s eager to get the new K-9 into the community.

Diesel and Nye recently started their six-week training routine in Fremont. When their training is finished, the pair will officially begin serving together.

Levorchick said a K-9 is vital to protecting Ottawa County residents.

“The sheriff’s office has jurisdiction across the county,” Levorchick said. “The K-9 is used on various types of calls, including drug searches, alarm calls, and for missing people. A K-9 unit is an absolute requirement.”

