Mick trial proceeds after judge holds attorney in contempt

The jury trial for a Sandusky pastor accused of sexually abusing children moved forward after his defense attorney was held in contempt Thursday.

Jurors heard testimony from four former Lighthouse Baptist Church members alleging they were victimized as children by Richard Mick, 55.

The pastor's attorney, K. Ronald Bailey, has refused to participate in the trial thus far. He made no opening arguments, cross-examined no witnesses, and presented no evidence in his client's defense.

His tactics are unprecedented in Erie County in recent memory. Prosecutors said they've seen nothing of the sort in nearly 100 years of combined legal experience.

Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Roger Binette held Bailey in contempt of court for his actions.

“(The record states) he was held in direct contempt for disobeying the court’s order and not going forward. Case law allows the judge to do this,” a court administrator explained.

Contempt proceedings will take place once Mick's trial concludes, and Bailey could potentially face jail time and/or fines.

Once Binette handed down the order, the trial resumed where it left off.

The jury heard opening arguments from assistant Erie County prosecutor Aaron Lindsey, who then called six witnesses to the stand:

•A man, now 22, alleged Mick inappropriately touched him in a church bathroom on three or four occasions when he was 8 or 9 years old. He said he had a weak bladder when he was a child, and Mick touched him under the guise of checking him for rashes. Mick is standing trial on two counts of gross sexual imposition for these incidents.

•A woman, now 22, alleged Mick raped her outside the church's former Milan Road location when she was between 6 and 8 years old. “It felt like an eternity,” she said of another incident in which Mick allegedly forced her to perform a sex act on him. Mick is standing trial on two counts of rape for these incidents.

•A woman, now 30, alleged Mick raped her twice when she was a child. The woman was the alleged victim in the first sex abuse case against Mick back in 2012, which was later dropped by the prosecution due to lack of evidence.

•A boy, now 15, alleged Mick touched different parts of his body on multiple occasions when he was between 5 and 9 years old. The boy said he used to get in trouble at the church and was called into Mick's office alone several times, which is when the alleged touching took place. He came forward earlier this summer and Mick is facing eight new felony counts of gross sexual imposition as a result.

Two other men took the stand on Thursday as well. Another Sandusky pastor testified that the now-22-year-old man was “an emotional wreck” when he came to him for advice a few years back before disclosing the alleged abuse to police. And Sandusky police Detective Ken Nixon testified about his investigation into Mick.

Because none of those witnesses were cross-examined, the trial plowed forward at a swift pace, and proceedings concluded after less than two hours of testimony.

Jurors will hear closing arguments Friday morning then begin their deliberations. If convicted, Mick may face life in prison.

Before K. Ronald Bailey was held in contempt Thursday, assistant Erie County prosecutor Pamela Gross and Kenneth Bailey (his son and another lawyer at K. Ronald Bailey's firm) had an opportunity to persuade Binette as to how to proceed with trial.

Kenneth Bailey said his father was ineffective counsel because he was opting not to participate in proceedings. He essentially argued Mick was being deprived of a fair trial, and thus, asked the judge for a mistrial.

Gross disagreed, and pointed out the fact that Bailey was indeed participating, as he filed multiple motions after the trial began and also participated in bench conferences.

“This is in fact a trial strategy,” she said. “He is lawyering, he has a calculated strategy, he is effective.”

Gross also argued the jury was not tainted, which another prosecutor suggested the day prior before conducting further research.

When Binette handed down his decision to hold Bailey in contempt, he cited a laundry list of delays and legal issues in the case over the past two years. He ultimately expressed concerns about how long proceedings have dragged on and the need for Mick's alleged victims to have their day in court.