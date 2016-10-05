Pastor's child sex trial stalled

Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Roger Binette could rule as early as Thursday morning whether to declare a mistrial.

Richard Mick, 55, is standing trial on four felony indictments alleging he raped and fondled two young children over a decade ago.

His attorney, K. Ronald Bailey, first declared he would not participate in the trial Tuesday morning, after jury selection had commenced.

He cited a few reasons why he was protesting, but his main argument centered on an expert witness who would potentially testify about repressed memories. One of Mick’s alleged victims reportedly had repressed memories about the abuse and began remembering details years later.

Bailey filed a last-minute motion Tuesday afternoon to the Sixth District Court of Appeals ultimately asking the court to force the state to pay the cost for the expert witness.

The appeals court provided a quick turn-around on Bailey's filing, dismissing it Wednesday morning and stating it was not an appealable issue.

Bailey seemed to disagree, citing other applicable case law. He said he would like to appeal again to a higher court.

Essentially, he argued the state must foot the bill for the expert witness's services because Mick is indigent, according to court documents.

But Binette ruled against Bailey’s motion and sided with assistant Erie County prosecutor Aaron Lindsey.

All that aside, assistant Erie County prosecutor Mary Ann Barylski raised other legal concerns about the case Wednesday morning.

She asked Judge Binette to consider declaring a mistrial due to Bailey's non-participation in Tuesday's jury selection.

“What we have right now is a tainted jury,” Barylski said.

She suggested the court ask Mick if he was on board with Bailey's decision not to participate at trial, but Binette was hesitant, citing Mick’s attorney-client privilege rights.

Barylski also said Bailey could be removed for “a potential violation of professional conduct” if a mistrial is declared.

“He could be held in contempt and new counsel (could) be appointed,” she said.

But Binette said Mick could simply choose Bailey as his attorney yet again, thus starting the cycle over.

“If Mr. Bailey does the same exact thing in that trial, when will justice ever be done in this case?” the judge asked.

Bailey again drew attention to the matter of the expert witness.

“If we get a final appellate ruling on the issue with the expert, we're going forward,” Bailey said. “I’m not going to look to delay another trial on that issue.”

Binette reminded the prosecution and defense about which side has the the burden to prove the criminal allegations.

“What (Bailey is) doing is probably detrimental to his client, but in the same token...the defendant has no burden in this case. They don't have to ask a single question, they don't have to stand up (or) do anything. The burden rests totally with the state of Ohio,” Binette said.

And finally, Binette pointed out a fundamental problem with an attorney simply refusing to participate at trial.

“What would prevent these type of actions in the future? Any defense counsel could...say 'I don't want to proceed.' Then what's the court going to do? We have two alleged victims... that have now been waiting for their day in court for almost two years. For this court to allow a defense attorney...to just not proceed — that would happen every time.”

Binette instructed Bailey and the prosecution team to research any case law that would bolster their individual arguments and be prepared Thursday morning.

The trial, as such, will resume Thursday when Binette is expected to make rulings to move it forward, or set it to a restart.

Go to sanduskyregister.com for updates on Thursday.