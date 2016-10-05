Humane Society of Sandusky County seizes 21 dogs

“They were all in a garage. They were never taken out of the garage and are not socialized. The feces was everywhere. One dog has part of his ear missing while another has a bad laceration,” said Joanne McDowell, president of the Humane Society of Sandusky County.

“When I saw these dogs, I was heartbroken. These dogs were trembling. It was horrible.”

The dogs sit with their backs to cage doors and do not bark when someone walks into the room, she said.

The owner surrendered the dogs to avoid charges, McDowell said. The man fed and watered the dogs, said David Petersen, Humane Agent for Sandusky County

“This guy did love these animals, but he did not have the means to take care of them,” Petersen said. “The dogs are not mean. They just have not been around people.”

The shelter has started to treat the dogs for fleas and so far all dogs tested have been heartworm negative.

Every dog will be taken to the vet. McDowell estimates it will cost about $300 per dog, depending on what the vet finds. The shelter, in addition to treating the dogs, will work on socializing the dogs before adopting them out to good homes. The dogs are not ready to be adopted but anyone interested can stop by the Humane Society of Sandusky County, 1315 North River Road, Fremont and fill out an application. Cost for the dogs is $125.

The shelter, filled to capacity with more than 200 cats and dogs, costs about $20,000 a month to operate. “We need money to pay the bills,” McDowell said. “The shelter has a ton of food.”

To donate go to hs-sc.org, mail a check or call the shelter at 419-334-4517 when using a credit card.