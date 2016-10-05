Hour-long standoff ends with man in custody

Gibsonburg police received a call just before 6 a.m. that 21-year-old Daniel S. Turner had a gun and was threatening suicide.

Officers found the upstairs apartment dark. Officers tried to get someone to come to the door but there was no answer.

Turner was also not answering phone calls from family. The suicidal man had sent text messages with a photo of him holding a gun to his head.

“This lasted about an hour. This is an upstairs apartment in the downtown business district and it was already getting light. Businesses were going to be opening and we were going to have kids walking to school. We would have waited normally, but he had windows on the west and south of the building. It is dangerous, but we did not have a choice. I could not take a chance of him taking a shot at a kid,” said Gibsonburg Police Chief Paul Whitaker.

Using a battering ram, police forced the door. They rushed Turner, who was lying on the coach and got his gun.

Turner was intoxicated and passed out with the 9 mm pistol on his lap, Whitaker said. “When we crashed the door and rushed in he was coming out of a stupor and we were able to get to grab him and get the gun,” he said.

It was Whitaker who grabbed the gun while another officer grabbed Turner by his shirt and pulled him to the floor, a report stated.

Turner would not put his hands behind his back so officers could handcuff him. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation. After his release, he was charged with inducing panic and resisting arrest.