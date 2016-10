A home at 110 Brandon Ave. was broken into Tuesday morning. Police are looking into another possible attempted break-in during the same time period, said Bellevue Police Detective Eric Burt.

“Keep an eye out for suspicious people in the area. We always advise people to keep doors and windows locked and to call police if they see something,” Burt said.

Police attempted to follow footprints in the dew-covered grass and called out a K-9 dog in an unsuccessful attempt to track the interloper.