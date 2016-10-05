Alleged robber arrested after foot chase

The boy, 16, of the 100 block of Taylor St., is now behind bars on a first-degree felony charge of aggravated robbery, as well as a probation violation.

He could face further charges for leading police on a foot chase Tuesday afternoon, according to Sandusky police Detective John Powell.

The boy was one of two suspects who allegedly robbed an 18-year-old on West Monroe Street early Sept. 26.

His alleged accomplice, Branden Swander, 18, 1300 block Carr St., was arrested a few days later and jailed.

Police said the 16-year-old pointed a gun at the alleged victim, and Swander punched him in the face. The pair made off with just $20 that morning.

Officers were able to identify the pair as suspects because they used the victim's phone to make a call just prior to the robbery.

Warrants were issued against the 16-year-old last week, but police were unable to track him down until Tuesday afternoon.

Just prior to 2 p.m., investigators learned the boy was causing problems at Top Threadz, located at Hayes Avenue and Tyler Street.

“He's been suspected of taking items from there and possibly burglarizing that place before. (On Tuesday), he was there trying on a pair of $100-odd jeans and the owner thought he'd try to bolt out of the store with them,” Powell said.

The teen also allegedly made some concerning comments about the business getting robbed.

As a result, police were called to the scene. By the time they arrived, however, the boy had left.

Powell and other investigators began searching the area and soon spotted the boy on Wayne Street.

“We jumped out and he took off running. He only ran about half a block, but we ordered him to stop (two) times, and the second time, he listened,” Powell said.

The boy was taken into custody and transported to the Erie County Detention Home.

“The owner at Top Threadz said he had on camo pants and a gray hoodie. When we got to him, he was wearing a pair of white shorts, a white shirt, and had another white shirt wrapped around his head,” Powell said.

Officers retraced the boy's steps and soon found his camouflage pants and hoodie on a fire escape at the old Campbell School, which is now the Nehemiah Center.

“He knew we'd probably be looking for his (clothing description) so he took his clothes off” as he fled, Powell said.

The boy remains behind bars at the detention home. Swander, meanwhile, has since posted bond and been released from the Erie County jail.