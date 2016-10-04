Michigan felon arrested for firing gun in Fremont

Fremont police arrested Darnell C. Smith, 33, of Warren, Mich., after receiving calls of shots fired on the 500 block of W. State St.

Video from a nearby business caught Smith — a passenger in a white Chevy — pulling out a gun and firing. The car then sped off.

Police, after a pursuit, caught up to the car, handcuffed Smith and put him in the back seat of the cruiser.

Smith, however, was able to get out of the handcuffs and ran from the scene.

He was soon caught.

Officers found the gun and magazine which Smith had thrown out of the car.

A bullet recovered from West State Street matched the bullets in the magazine.

They also seized a small bag of marijuana.

Smith, a convicted felon in Michigan, was booked into the Sandusky County jail on charges of obstructing official business, using a weapon while intoxicated, having a weapon while under disability and tampering with evidence.

The driver of the vehicle, Joy L. Grant, 35, of Columbus, was charged with obstructing official business and driving with a suspended license.