logo
Leave Feedback

Ottawa County Sheriff's Office

FBI, sheriff's office host news conference

Patrick Pfanner • Today at 10:25 AM
patrickpfanner@sanduskyregister.com

PORT CLINTON — The FBI is meeting with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 11 a.m. for a press conference. 

Check back for more. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Reach reporter Patrick Pfanner at pfanner@sanduskyregister.com, follow him on Twitter @PatPfanner and follow the Register at Facebook.com/SanduskyRegister

Recommended for You