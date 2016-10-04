Send in the clowns

A few teenage pranksters were caught “clowning around” in rural Florence Township over the weekend after they allegedly pulled in a man's driveway and mimed shooting at him.

The trio were tapping into a national trend that began back in August, after a (seemingly) malevolent clown reportedly tried to lure kids into the woods in South Carolina.

That incident inspired a host of copycats across the country — most of whom posed no actual threat to the residents they set out to spook.

The Erie County clown sightings — so far — seem to fall in this benign category.

But think twice before venturing out in your Bozo's best — your actions could escalate to criminal behavior, according to local officials.

“Obviously, it's not illegal to wear a clown mask,” said Erie County Chief Deputy Jared Oliver. “But it really depends on the situation. Potentially, they could be charged with disorderly conduct, trespassing or (other offenses).”

On Sunday, at about 1:30 a.m., Erie County deputies were dispatched to Harrison Road after a resident saw people in clown masks pretending to shoot a weapon at him.

About 10 minutes later, Vermilion police received a similar complaint near Vermilion High School, according to a deputy's report.

It wasn't the first time clowns were seen in that portion of the county.

On Sept. 24, a woman saw a clown walking near a cornfield, and several cars in the nearby Maple Grove Cemetery.

Deputies deemed the sighting a “clowning incident.”

One woman was later located in the cemetery, but she wasn't wearing a costume and claimed to be searching for the clown on her own.

The next day, a caller spotted a clown in the Cuddleback Cemetery at U.S. 6 and Risden Road.

And a few days prior, another caller reported a group of people on motorcycles who were searching for a clown in Edison Woods. They were “wanting to assault the clown,” according to dispatch reports.

In each of the prior cases, deputies never located the actual clowns.

But on Sunday, officials did manage to track the pranksters down, after they found an involved vehicle at a home in the 13000 block of Mason Road.

A resident there told deputies her grandson and his buddies had been driving the vehicle around earlier that night.

When deputies spoke with the 18-year-old and his two teenage friends, the group admitted they'd been wearing the masks. The trio denied making a shooting motion, and its unknown if they were actually carrying a weapon.

“I made it clear to all three involved that they were to cease their behavior immediately. I informed (them) if further complaints are received, charges could be filed,” the deputy wrote.

Eastern Erie County isn't the only local place clowns have been spotted, however.

On September 27, Perkins police were called to the 1700 block of E. Perkins Ave., after a caller said she saw a clown outside the fence at Perkins Mini Storage. Officers searched the area, but never found one.

And on Sept. 22 and 23, Norwalk police received multiple complaints of clowns walking around various streets in town. Officials later identified and spoke with those involved.

The day prior, a Fremont resident reported people dressed as clowns in a van, trying to lure a man to their vehicle.

No arrests have stemmed from any of these sightings.