101 Ohioans die from domestic violence during year

That's one of statistics from what's believed to be the first-ever attempt to conduct a statewide survey of domestic violence killings. The survey, carried out by the Ohio Domestic Violence Network, covers the time period of July 1, 2015, to June 30, 2016.

The network, a coalition of local organizations such as the Safe Harbour Domestic Violence Shelter that serves Erie, Ottawa and Huron counties, estimates that in any given year, 150,000 to 175,000 Ohioans experience an incident of domestic violence, said Nancy Neylon, executive director of the Ohio Domestic Violence Network.

About 20,000 civil protection orders are issued every year in Ohio, and there are about 60,000 arrests annually related to domestic violence, she said.

"It's a relatively small number that results in a homicide," Neylon said.

In carrying out the survey, the domestic violence network relied on media reports and also checked with local organizations to see if any cases had been missed. A few homicides could have been overlooked despite those efforts, Neylon said.

Some findings from the report:

• The 101 deaths resulted from 69 cases.

• There were 70 fatalities caused by guns.

• Two law enforcement officers were killed by perpetrators, while two additional officers also were shot but survived.

• Twenty-two cases were homicide/suicides, or attempted homicide/suicides in which one of the people survived.

The organization did not provide a regional breakdown of the deaths.

However, in Erie County there were two incidents of domestic violence that produced three deaths during the time period covered by the new survey, according to news reports in the Register.

Karen Holmes, 22, was stabbed to death on Nov. 25, 2015. The killer, Brandon Michael Twarek, pleaded guilty in July to one count of aggravated murder. Judge Roger Binette sentenced Twarek to life in prison. Twarek will be eligible for parole in 20 years.

On Feb. 28 in Sandusky, Raphael Greaves, 36, a musician who belonged to a Satanist-themed heavy metal band, killed his girlfriend, Angela Tierney, 31, and then turned the gun on himself in a murder-suicide.

The network released the report Tuesday. Ohio is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Neylon said a step that could save lives would be for more police officers to received training in carrying out lethality assessments when they go to the scene of domestic violence cases, asking eight or ten questions that would allow officers to figure out how much danger the victim is in.

Known risk factors include threats of homicide, threats of suicide, how many weapons are present and whether the domestic violence victim has attempted to leave, Neylon said.

Training in lethality assessment is offered by the Maryland Network Against Domestic Violence, Neylon said.