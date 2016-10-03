Woman scratches man’s face, sprays him with bug killer

La’Cole D. Harple, 30, 500 block W. Monroe St., was arrested and charged with assault and domestic violence. Harple was also found to have a bench warrant.

The man told Sandusky police Harple arrived drunk at his residence in the 4500 block of Venice Height Blvd. She began to argue with him, repeatedly stating his apartment smelled like female genitalia. At one point, Harple grabbed the man’s face, causing it to bleed and sprayed the man in the face with bug killer, according to the report.

Officers found scratch marks and bleeding on the man’s face. The man also noted Harple called him fives times that morning when she was previously told not to call him.

When questioned about the incident, Harple admitted she had been drinking and said she came over to the man’s residence to pick up items for their child. She also admitted their argument started when she stated the man’s apartment smelled like female genitalia, but said the man hit her first and showed police the mark on her arm, the report stated.

Harple was taken to the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, advised of her charges and served a copy of her warrant.