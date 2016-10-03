Drunk man threatens to harm mother

Nathan D. King, 19, of the 7400 block of Smokey Road, was arrested and charged with domestic violence, underage consumption and disorderly conduct.

Deputies arrived at the family’s residence to find King “standing in an aggressive posture with clenched fists.” King began yelling at deputies when repeatedly asked to exit the residence and calm down, the report stated.

When he calmed down, King told deputies he asked to borrow a car from his mother, who refused. King argued with his mother and began yelling obscenities. King’s father told him to stop and stepped in front of his wife when King refused to cooperate. His father then wrestled King to the ground before the fight stopped, the report stated.

Deputies smelled alcohol on King’s breath, after which King admitted to drinking two beers. After he was arrested, King took a portable breath test and was found to have a BAC of .115 percent.

King was taken the Erie County Jail, where he remains without bond.