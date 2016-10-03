Boy hits toddler with pop can during argument

The boy, 17, is charged with two counts of domestic violence.

Sandusky Police and Fire responded to the1300 block of Wamajo Drive around 8:41 p.m. to find a woman having a panic attack. When she calmed down, the woman said her brother came to her room and started an argument with her. She told him leave because she found money missing. She didn’t want anyone in her room nor did she blame her brother, the report stated.

The boy became angry and threw a can of “Dr. Topper,” striking the woman’s son on the head. When the woman stated she was calling police, the boy left the home, but stood at the end of the driveway during the call, according to the report.

The boy then ran back inside as his sister prepared to defend herself with a broom, but she was pushed onto the couch. The woman said her the boy struck her on the head multiple times before he left.

The woman and her grandmother were told to contact Sandusky police if the boys returned. Charges and a capias were completed and taken to the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center.