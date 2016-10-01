Sandusky Middle School boys, 12, send inappropriate pictures to female students

The boys, 12, were charged with disseminating harmful material to a juvenile, a fifth-degree felony, and were taken to the Erie County Juvenile Detention Center.

Sandusky police responded to the middle school after speaking with Principal Marie Prieto. Prieto told officers a female student received multiple unwanted pictures from one boy via Facebook Messenger. The picture in question showed male genitals being held by a hand, the report stated. Another picture showed one of the boys holding a large firearm.

When Prieto spoke with them in her office, one boy said his friend came to his house and wanted pictures taken of him before school Friday morning. The boy left his phone with his friend and went inside his residence after taking the pictures.

The boy admitted they were sent under an alias on Facebook to three other Sandusky Middle School students and blamed his friend for sending them, according to the report.

The boy’s friend stated he went to the boy’s house and had the boy take pictures of him near a vehicle in the neighborhood. The friend denied taking the picture of male genitals and sending it to classmates on the boy’s phone, the report stated. He said he didn’t know how to use the boy’s phone and blamed him for sending the pictures.

School officials contacted female students’ parents and deleted the pictures per the parents’ requests. The three other female students did not see the pictures, according to the report.