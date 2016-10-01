BREAKING NEWS One person killed in two car crash near Green Springs Caitlin Nearhood • Updated Today at 3:51 PM caitlinnearhood@sanduskyregister.com GREEN SPRINGS— One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash at State Route 19 and County Road 34 this afternoon near Green Springs, according to the Fremont post of the Ohio State Patrol. One or more people may have been transported. State Highway Patrol is still at the scene. Check back later for updates. Recommended for You Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.