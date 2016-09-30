Officer who shot Tyre King returns to the force in new role

The Columbus Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2duN85A ) 31-year-old Bryan Mason is performing administrative desk work at the police training academy while the investigation into King’s Sept. 14 death continues.

Chief Kim Jacobs says officials have been discussing where Mason will work in the future because he likely won’t be back on patrol.

Mason was just two days into a new assignment when he responded to a robbery call in Olde Town East. There he encountered 19-year-old Demeterius Braxton and King, who fled.

Police say Mason shot King after the teen reached for the gun used in the robbery, which turned out to be a real-looking BB gun.

Information from: The Columbus Dispatch, http://www.dispatch.com