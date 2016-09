Theodore Wadsworth was driving his 2011 Chevrolet Colorado southwest on Ohio 101 near County Road 260 around 6 p.m. when he drove off the left side of the road, struck rocks, a mailbox, a culvert and a ditch. The Colorado overturned.

Wadsworth, who was not wearing a seatbelt, died at the scene. The Lucas County Coroner transported the body to its coroner's office.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor in the crash which remains under investigation.