Four cars burn at Sandusky auto shop

Sandusky firefighters and police were called to the Columbus Avenue business at about 3:30 a.m., where they arrived to find two vehicles fully engulfed in flames.

The fire had also spread to two additional vehicles, Sandusky police Detective Dana Newell said.

“Right now, it's very suspicious in nature,” Newell said. “We're still in the beginning stages of the investigation.”

One of the vehicles that was fully engulfed was located in one area of the lot, and the second fully-engulfed vehicle was located some distance away, in another portion of the lot.

Both were parked in a fenced-in area where the company stores vehicles, according to police.

“Two people who were in the area said they saw a subject walking fast, southbound on Columbus Avenue (around the time of the fire),” Newell said.

Investigators are now working to obtain surveillance footage in the area.

“We're going to investigate it as an arson until we're told otherwise,” Newell said.

Two of the vehicles sustained heavy fire damage. The two other vehicles were indeed damaged, but not completely gutted by the flames.

Newell declined comment as to whether police suspect the vehicles themselves were targeted, or if the business was targeted.

The following vehicles were listed in a related police report as having been involved:

•A black 1999 Cadillac Seville

•A gray 1995 Ford Explorer

•A white 2004 Chevrolet sedan

•A beige 2000 Dodge Stratus

•A red 2008 Dodge Sedan

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Sandusky police.