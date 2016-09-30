Foot chase in Berlin Heights after man threatened deputies

Leroy Ringle, 46, of the first block of Lake St., was charged with aggravated menacing, obstructing official business, resisting arrest and persistent disorderly conduct while intoxicated.

Erie County deputies responded to the apartment above Gilhuly's Bar in Berlin Heights early Wednesday on two occasions. Residents called in a loud music complaint at about 4:30 a.m., then again about two hours later.

When deputies arrived the first time around, they heard “very loud music” coming from Ringle's apartment, according to a deputy' s report. A man was peering out the apartment window, but refused to speak with officials and wouldn't answer his door. The music was turned down, so deputies departed the scene.

On the second occasion at about 6:30 a.m., deputies arrived again to the same situation. One resident said it was an ongoing problem at the address.

The music was again turned down, and deputies again asked Ringle to come downstairs to talk.

“He responded 'Nope.” After he said (that)...Leroy turned the radio up again to an extremely loud level,” the report stated.

At that point, officials contacted the bar owner and identified Ringle as the apartment's occupant. They also authorized a charge of disorderly conduct.

During that time, Ringle slipped outside and made his way to his girlfriend's home on West Main Street. When deputies went to serve him his charge at that location, Ringle emerged from inside and started screaming, demanding officials “get off the property,” the report said.

He allegedly threatened to assault one deputy, and when a sergeant drew his Taser and ordered Ringle off the porch, Ringle “threw his full cup of coffee” at him, the report said.

A foot chase ensued. Ringle retreated into the home and out the back door, through the backyard, and into some bushes. He was later located near Fourth Street and taken into custody.

On the way to jail, Ringle allegedly kicked at the cruiser's window and continued to yell.

He now remains behind bars without bond.