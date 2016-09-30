Bolton trial pushed back to Oct. 24

Originally slated to start on Monday, the court case involving Aaron Bolton now begins Oct. 24. The case is being overseen by Erie County Common Pleas Court Judge Tygh Tone.

In April, a grand jury indicted Bolton on two assault offenses. The charges, a misdemeanor and second-degree felony, came down several months after Bolton allegedly roughed up a handcuffed man placed inside a cruiser during a problematic arrest.

Charges resulted from two major findings highlighted in an independent investigation, undertaken by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office:

• Bolton allegedly punched a person he arrested in the nose, which caused severe bleeding. This triggered a second-degree felonious assault charge.

• Then, after restraining the suspect in handcuffs, Bolton repeatedly slammed his head against the car door, according to reports. This, along with a separate attack occurring when the victim was handcuffed inside the cruiser, prompted a misdemeanor charge.

Ever since the indictment, Bolton, making about $60,000 a year, has been suspended from the force and must stay away from all police-related activities until the court process ends.

